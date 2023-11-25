Woah! The most expensive ticket being sold of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is THIS whooping amount, read to find out

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the most-awaited flicks of the year. Soon after its trailer release, the hype around the film is at all time high.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 22:02
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the most-awaited flicks of the year. Soon after its trailer release, the hype around the film is at all time high. 

The makers opened the ticket window for the film on November 25 and even though the ticket prices in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai are high, moviegoers are leaving no stone unturned and are confirming their seats in huge numbers. 

As per a report by Free Press Journal, the costliest ticket in Mumbai is priced at a whopping Rs 2,200 for a late night show at INOX Maison Jio World Plaza in Bandra Kurla Complex. Not only this, a ticket booking website is already showing 'filling fast' for the show.

As per Sacnilk Entertainment, Animal is expected to collect Rs 50 crore nett on its opening day.

As soon as the trailer of Animal was unveiled, fans went berserk over it. One of the scenes where Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's father-son roles were reversed, is captivating a lot of attention by netizens. 

In the scene, Ranbir asks his father to pretend to be younger him asking permission for a Michael Jackson concert. When Anil as a younger Ranbir says ''Papa, papa, papa,'' Ranbir shoutes ''Sunai de raha hai behra nahi hun main (I can listen, I'm not deaf).'' The portrayal of the father-son relationship by Ranbir and Anil Kapoor is distinctive and intriguing.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie revolves around a father and son and their troubled bond. It is set against the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld.

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will hit silver screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film has been granted an 'A' certificate from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), with a runtime of over 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds.

