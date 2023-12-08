WOAH! These expensive weddings of Hindi film actors will leave you shocked

MUMBAI: When an actor gets married, it is hardly an intimate affair. Most of the celebs plan huge destination weddings which are attended by their friends, family, and even a few other celebrities. Of course, their outfits at different wedding festivities also become the talk of the town.

Now, today, let’s look at the list of some of the most expensive weddings of Hindi film actors...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur. Reportedly, they spent Rs. 4 crore at their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in India at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They got married in 2018, and according to reports, the couple’s wedding cost them Rs. 4.70 crore.

Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married in 2014. It was a lavish wedding that took place in Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, and reportedly Rs. 5 crore were spent on it.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

SidKiara had a royal wedding at Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February this year. The wedding was simply stunning and reportedly it cost them Rs. 6 crore.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an international destination wedding in 2018. The marriage took place in Lake Como, Italy, and reportedly it was super expensive as the couple spent Rs. 77 crore on it.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

If you think DeepVeer’s wedding was an expensive wedding, you will be shocked to know how much reportedly Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent on their marriage. According to reports, Virushka spent Rs. 100 crore for their wedding. They got married at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, South Italy.

