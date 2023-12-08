WOAH! These expensive weddings of Hindi film actors will leave you shocked

From VicKat to SidKiara to Virushka, you will be shocked to know how much these couples reportedly spent on their wedding...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 06:30
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: When an actor gets married, it is hardly an intimate affair. Most of the celebs plan huge destination weddings which are attended by their friends, family, and even a few other celebrities. Of course, their outfits at different wedding festivities also become the talk of the town.

Now, today, let’s look at the list of some of the most expensive weddings of Hindi film actors...

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. The couple got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur. Reportedly, they spent Rs. 4 crore at their wedding.

Also Read: OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in India at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They got married in 2018, and according to reports, the couple’s wedding cost them Rs. 4.70 crore.

Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married in 2014. It was a lavish wedding that took place in Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, and reportedly Rs. 5 crore were spent on it.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

SidKiara had a royal wedding at Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February this year. The wedding was simply stunning and reportedly it cost them Rs. 6 crore.

Also Read: Exclusive! Tanuj Virwani to be seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an international destination wedding in 2018. The marriage took place in Lake Como, Italy, and reportedly it was super expensive as the couple spent Rs. 77 crore on it.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

If you think DeepVeer’s wedding was an expensive wedding, you will be shocked to know how much reportedly Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent on their marriage. According to reports, Virushka spent Rs. 100 crore for their wedding. They got married at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, South Italy.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Aayush Sharma Arpita Khan Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: New Trouble! Manoj wants to convince the society members for redevelopement, Srinivas and Kulkarni become a hurdle
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Exclusive! “I took a break because I wanted to prioritize a few things in my life on a personal front”, Swaraj actor Rrajvir Singh on his break from television, playing a revolutionary, and more!
MUMBAI:  Actor Rrajvir Singh, has been a seasoned actor beloved and known for his shows like Anamika, Bitto, and more. ...
Exclusive! “I had not seen any of his shows, and I thought some other Gaurav had been cast”, Rupali Ganguly on her first impression of Gaurav Khanna, expectations of fans, and more!
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Rashi receives a strange message
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Exclusive! Do Gubbare actor Siddharth Shaw says, “If I get the opportunity, I would really love to work with Ranbir Kapoor”
MUMBAI: Siddharth Shaw has been a part of OTT series like Paatal Lok, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, and more. The...
WOAH! These expensive weddings of Hindi film actors will leave you shocked
MUMBAI: When an actor gets married, it is hardly an intimate affair. Most of the celebs plan huge destination weddings...
Recent Stories
Siddharth Shaw
Exclusive! Do Gubbare actor Siddharth Shaw says, “If I get the opportunity, I would really love to work with Ranbir Kapoor”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddharth Shaw
Exclusive! Do Gubbare actor Siddharth Shaw says, “If I get the opportunity, I would really love to work with Ranbir Kapoor”
Sunny Deol
OMG! This video of Sunny Deol getting angry at a fan goes viral, take a look
Jayaprada
OMG! Jayaprada sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment by Egmore Court
Himika
Hotness alert! Here are times actress Himika Bose raised temperatures with her hot looks
Fardeen Khan
Thank God! Fardeen Khan steps out with his wife Natasha Madhwani and kids; divorce rumours put to rest
ESHA DEOL
Wow! Half sister Esha Deol and son Karan Deol have THIS to say to Sunny Deol after the release of Gadar 2, check it out