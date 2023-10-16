Woah! Three-time Oscar nominee Piper Laurie passes away

Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner actor Piper Laurie has passed away at the age of 91. According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, she died on Saturday in Los Angeles and had been ill for some time.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 21:57
movie_image: 
PIPER LAURIE

MUMBAI :Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner actor Piper Laurie has passed away at the age of 91.

Also read -Scoop! Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan cameo to stay off promotions, reserved for the big screen

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, she died on Saturday in Los Angeles and had been ill for some time.

Her representative confirmed the death.

She was known for her performances in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie'.

Nominated nine times for an Emmy and three times for an Academy Award, Laurie finally broke through in the live TV drama 'The Days of Wine and Roses.' She was also known for her work on the TV drama 'Twin Peaks.' She earned Emmy nominations in 1990 and 1991 for her work on the show, reported Deadline.

Born Rosetta Jacobs on Jan. 22, 1932, she was the youngest of two daughters. When she was 6, the family moved to Los Angeles, and she spent three years in a children's asylum outside Los Angeles accompanying her sister, who was there for health reasons, as per Deadline.

Also read - Wow! Selena Gomez gets vocal about her mental health, here's what she says

Her manager renamed her Piper Laurie, and she made her film debut as Ronald Reagan's daughter in 'Louisa' (1950).

She appeared in the 2018 film 'White Boy Rick', as per Deadline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 

Oscar Emmy piper Laurie the hustler Carrie the days of wine and roses twin peaks Rosetta Jacobs Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 21:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Three-time Oscar nominee Piper Laurie passes away
MUMBAI :Three-time Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner actor Piper Laurie has passed away at the age of 91.Also read -...
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua save Haider’s sister Kaynaat from getting the abortion?
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience's hearts with its differentiated narrative about a...
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
MUMBAI :Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues...
Box office! Dhak Dhak had a below average weekend, whereas Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 attracted footfalls at the National cinema week, here are the collection of the weekend
MUMBAI :It was the national cinema day on Friday and the weekend was celebrated as National cinema week, well this week...
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
MUMBAI: Kajol enjoyed a lot of fame, recognition and success during the peak of her career. The veteran star continues...
Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'
MUMBAI :Canadian-American rapper Drake is one of the most influential and successful figures in the world of music and...
Recent Stories
PIPER LAURIE
Woah! Three-time Oscar nominee Piper Laurie passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
kajol
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
Dhak Dhak
Box office! Dhak Dhak had a below average weekend, whereas Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 attracted footfalls at the National cinema week, here are the collection of the weekend
Kajol
Must Watch! “She didn't do anything...”, Kajol trolled by netizens in this new video
DRAKE WITH HIS SON
Woah! Drake's son drops his debut single at the age of 6, gets called 'young legend'
Alia Bhatt
LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch
MADONNA
Oops! Madonna's opening show of the tour in London faces technical glitch