Woah! Throwback to the time when Aamir Khan revealed how he 'accidentally' became an actor

MUMBAI : Actor Aamir Khan has featured in many films in his over three-decade long career and is hailed as 'Mr Perfectionist'. But did you know that Aamir never wanted to be an actor? In an old interview with Movie Magazine in 1988, shared by Reddit, Aamir had even vowed as a child that he 'would never become a producer or have anything to do with films'.

Also read - Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao

When asked if he 'always' wanted to be an actor, Aamir had said, "As a child, I was shy, high strung, goofy and awkward (words that seem to bear no connection to the self-possessed man that he is). Acting was far remote from my thoughts, my 'filmi' connections disillusioned me further. My dad (Tahir Hussain) being a producer, paid the directors and artistes; yet, he had to regularly chase them, as they would play musical chairs with him before completing his films. Seeing these unfavourable conditions. I vowed that I would never become a producer or have anything to do with films."

He also spoke about what made him change his mind. He had said, "Acting was merely by accident. When I was in the XII standard, Aditya Bhattacharya approached me for his short film, which he desired to send for the festival and I said 'Yes' just for the fun of it. I enjoyed the experience and it gradually grew on me making me confident of the fact that I could act. I then made up my mind to take up acting as a profession."

On the reaction of his family to his decision, he had said that there "were no problems at home when I decided to become an actor, but I did get the message from them that perhaps 'acting' wasn't so sensible a decision'. Aamir first appeared on screen as a child actor in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973). As an adult, his first feature film role was in Holi (1984). He began a full-time acting career with a leading role in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988).

Aamir established himself with films such as Raakh (1989), Dil (1990), Rangeela (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Fanaa and Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016), among many others.

Also read -Must read! Kiran Rao opens up on Aamir Khan and she embraces a non-glamorous lifestyle; Shares insight on keeping her son away from the public spotlight

Aamir established himself with films such as Raakh (1989), Dil (1990), Rangeela (1995), Raja Hindustani (1996), Sarfarosh (1999), Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Fanaa and Rang De Basanti (2006), Taare Zameen Par (2007), Ghajini (2008), 3 Idiots (2009), Dhoom 3 (2013), PK (2014), and Dangal (2016), among many others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times



