Woah! Throwback to the time when Aishwarya Rai refused to talk about her relationship with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan reportedly dated for a few years after their 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke. In a 2012 interview with Simi Garewal on her celebrity chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya was asked about her ugly break-up with Salman, and an incident, where he stormed the sets of Aishwarya's film Chalte Chalte (2023), following which she was replaced by Rani Mukerji as the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

When Aishwarya Rai was asked to 'look back at the Salman episode objectively', the actor refused to comment about her ex-boyfriend. She replied, “I think I have quite shut it out. I think I wouldn’t want to get into looking at it any which way and especially on a public platform. I really wouldn't want to.”

When Simi asked, “Do you feel negatively about it?' Aishwarya said, “I’ve exorcised my demons; it’s a thing of the past; it needs to be left right there.” Simi again tried to get get Aishwarya talking about her past relationship, asking if she still cares about it so much that she cannot talk about it.

When asked 'does it hurt' talking about her former relationship with Salman Khan, Aishwarya said she chooses to avoid speaking about ‘certain situations and aspects of her life publicly'. Aishwarya added, “I am not a soloist… With me comes my family, my loved ones, people I love and care about very dearly. So there is an obvious wall. Yes there is; and there is no denial of it."

Aishwarya Rai has been married to actor Abhishek Bachchan since April 2007. They share a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. After dating actor Katrina Kaif for some years, Salman has reportedly been in a relationship with Romanian actor Iulia Vântur for years now.

