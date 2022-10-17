WOAH! Throwback to when Kareena Kapoor fought with director Zoya Akhtar

MUMBAI:Director Zoya Akhtar recently turned 50 on 14th October. She is known for films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Zoya Akhtar looks back to the time when Kareena Kapoor and her fought over DDLJ and Kareena said that she won’t be a director if she doesn’t accept the film as the best ever made. This altercation took place at a party hosted by Shah Rukh Khan at his home.

The episode aired in 2004, and Zoya had appeared alongside filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Karan Johar’s chat show. During the episode Zoya revealed that although she liked Kareena and the two got along very well, Kareena had once fought with her over DDLJ. Zoya had said the bizarre incident took place a long time ago.

At Shah Rukh Khan's party, Kareena and herself had gotten into a discussion about films. Kareena had then asked Zoya if she liked Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. When Zoya said she liked the film Kareena had asked her if after watching DDLJ did she ‘want to run behind a train’? When Zoya responded with ‘no’, Kareena asked her if DDLJ was her favourite film? Zoya said to Kareena that she liked it a lot, but DDLJ was not her favourite film. That is when Kareena told Zoya that she will never make a movie.

Zoya Akhtar also said that Kareena had told her, "If you don't think Dilwale (DDLJ) is the best film ever made, then you won't be a director.” Zoya added that Shah Rukh had to intervene and calm Kareena and Zoya at the party after their argument.

Zoya Akhtar began her career in Bollywood as a director for the movie Luck by Chance (2009). She has since directed films like Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and Dil Dhadakne Do with Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, and many others. Her parents are famous screenwriters, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, while her brother is filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar. Zoya is in the middle of production and shooting for The Archies, a live-action musical film adaptation of the comic book of the same name, which will be the acting debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Credits : Hindustan Times

