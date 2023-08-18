Woah! Tiger 3 and Christopher Nolan to have a connection?

Makers of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is leaving no stones unturned for the much-awaited action flick. Now, news agency ANI reported that the team has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak for the film.
MUMBAI: Makers of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is leaving no stones unturned for the much-awaited action flick. Now, news agency ANI reported that the team has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak for the film. Mark is best known for working with Christopher Nolan in Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

A source told the agency, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

Reportedly, Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes is also a part of Tiger 3. Chris has worked on Marvel's historic hit, Avengers: Endgame. Besides him, the top stunt professional in Hollywood, Richard Burden, has also been roped in for the film reportedly. 

Richard's best works are Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon, and the Brad Pitt starrer-Bullet Train.

Talking about Tiger 3, a source had previously told the agency, “Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge-of-the-seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema.”

Salman Khan will reprise his iconic character Tiger for the action entertainer. While Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the antagonist, Katrina will be back as Zoya. The film will also have a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the occasion of this Diwali.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

