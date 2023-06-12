Woah! Triptii Dimri's Instagram Followers Sore After Animal's Release

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work in Kabir Singh, Animal was released on December 1 amid great anticipation. The action crime film, featuring a star-studded cast, proved to be a major hit at the box office, having ripple effects on the cast.
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in Bulbul and Qala, has gained immense popularity on Instagram after the release of the action crime film, Animal, on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Bobby Deol, Animal has become a commercial success.

Dimri, who plays Zoya Riaz in Animal, experienced a rapid surge in her social media following within just three days of the film hitting theatres. Prior to the premiere, she had around 600 thousand Instagram followers. However, thanks to the success of Animal, her popularity has skyrocketed, and she now boasts over 1.3 million followers on the platform.

The actress's standout performance in the film, particularly her hot scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, has been widely shared and loved by fans. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Animal delves into a father-son relationship set against a backdrop of crime and aggression. Despite clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, Animal has proven to be a major commercial success since its release.

Triptii Dimri, riding high on the success of Animal, is set to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in an upcoming film directed by Anand Tiwari. Additionally, she is reported to be part of Raaj Shaandilyaa's next project titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

