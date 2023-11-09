Woah! Unhappy Salman Khan fans put a demand before the makers of Tiger 3, read to find out

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is coming in the theatres in Diwali 2023. After the Jawan wave subsides, it is Salman Khan as Tiger 3 that the masses want to see. The superstar's last few films have left his fans a bit disappointed.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made some money but still did not recover its costs completely. People were upset seeing him in that movie, which was loosely inspired by Vedalam. But Tiger 3 is prime property of YRF.

This time, Maneesh Sharma is going to direct the movie instead of Ali Abba Zafar. Ek Tha Tiger has been shot in five to seven different locations all over the world including Turkey and Russia.

In 2023, we have seen how OG stars like Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan have bounced back with resounding success. Now, everyone wants Salman Khan to get back on track with a bumper hit.

Tiger 3 is part of a huge franchise. Tiger Zinda Hai has some epic action scenes. Fans want YRF to up their promotional strategy by dropping a massy teaser or something. Take a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

There are rumours that the teaser of Tiger 3 might come post September 20, 2023. The makers might show a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan as well. The movie deals with the former enemies of Zoya played by Katrina Kaif.

The makers have shot an elaborate sequence with Shah Rukh Khan in Madh Island. Aditya Chopra has splurged Rs 35 crores on the jailbreak sequence where Pathaan rescues Tiger.

