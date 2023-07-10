Woah! Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt did THIS when Shishir Sharma fumbled on the sets of Raazi

MUMBAI: Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi was a turning point for actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in their career but apart from the lead stars, the film’s cast was widely appreciated for their nuanced performances.

In a recent interview, actor Shishir Sharma recalled a few anecdotes from the shoot of the 2018 film and shared his experience of working with Vicky and Alia.

In a chat with Rajshri Unplugged, Shishir recalled that he had developed a “great bonding” with Vicky during Raazi. He shared an anecdote of the time when he was fumbling through a scene and Vicky helped him get through it.

“We were doing a scene where I step out of the house and tell Vicky that we have to rush to the office. I just couldn’t say the dialogues, I was fumbling again and again. Everyone was laughing. Vicky took me to the side and said, ‘Speak a little slowly, you are saying it too fast and that’s why you are fumbling,'” he recalled.

Shishir Sharma recalled that at one point even Meghna Gulzar was laughing. But when he ultimately got through the scene, the crew apologised to him. “I said it was my mistake. I should have been a little more cautious, and said the line correctly,” he recalled.

Shishir recalled another anecdote where Alia Bhatt was so moved by his performance that she hugged him. “Alia walked in and Meghna said ‘Alia wait, go and watch what Shishir has done.’ She saw that on the monitor and came and hugged me. She said, ‘Sir, what have you done?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, just happened.'”

Meghna Gulzar is now looking forward to the release of Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

