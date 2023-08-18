WOAH! Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Isabelle Kaif spotted together; netizens say, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0”

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Isabelle Kaif spotted together, and netizens are thinking whether they are dating. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 14:04
movie_image: 
Sunny Kaushal

MUMBAI:   Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. The two actors have been giving their fans a lot of couple goals, but it looks like their families are also very close to each other.

Recently, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif were clicked together in the city. Well, the two were not hesitant to get clicked together and happily posed together.

 


 
Also Read: Wow! Vicky Kaushal talks in detail about his bond with Katrina Kaif, reveals about the 'best three days of his life'

 

Now, netizens are wondering whether Sunny and Isabelle are dating each other. A netizen commented, “Didi tera dewar deewana...hai ram kuriyon ko dalay daana.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Ye dono bhayio ne kaif ki betyan phansa li Hain?” One more netizen wrote, “Hum Apke Hai Kon 2.0.” Check out the comments below...

Do you think that Sunny and Isabelle are dating? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, earlier there were reports of Sunny Kaushal dating Sharwari Wagh. The two were also spotted together multiple times; however, they have not yet officially spoken about their relationship.

Talking about Sunny’s films, the actor will be seen in Mani weds Hifza, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Shiddat 2. Meanwhile, Isabelle’s debut Hindi film was Time To Dance which was released without any buzz. She has multiple films lined up like Kwatha and Suswagatam Khushamadeed, but there’s no update about them.

While Sunny is choosing some good projects, Isabelle is yet to make a mark in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read:WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

 
 

Vicky Kaushal Sunny Kaushal Katrina Kaif Isabelle Kaif Sharwari Wagh Mani weds Hifza Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Shiddat 2 Kwatha Suswagatam Khushamadeed Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 14:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"Splitsvilla's Tempting Offer to Firoza Khan: Is she taking the Plunge into Reality TV Glam?"
MUMBAI: In a striking turn of events, Firoza Khan, affectionately known as Khanzaadi, has been offered a coveted spot...
Exclusive! Guns and Gulaabs actress Pooja Gor roped in for ott show Flight into Fear
MUMBAI:   Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television...
WOAH! Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Isabelle Kaif spotted together; netizens say, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0”
MUMBAI:   Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. The two actors have been giving their fans a lot of...
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans go into a frenzy as Abhishek Malhan AKA Fukra Insaan chooses AbhiSa over AbhiYa!
MUMBAI:   Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan who is a very popular internet personality was the first runner-up of Bigg...
Shocking! “Her fashion game is getting worse day by day” netizens reacts of the new photoshoot of actress Avneet Kaur
MUMBAI:   Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her pictures and posts,...
OMG! Is Sumbul's chemistry with THIS co-star better than her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan? This is what fans had to say!
MUMBAI:   Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as...
Recent Stories
Sunny Kaushal
WOAH! Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Isabelle Kaif spotted together; netizens say, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avneet Kaur
Shocking! “Her fashion game is getting worse day by day” netizens reacts of the new photoshoot of actress Avneet Kaur
famed Lauren Gottlieb
Congratulations! ABCD 2 famed Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Tobias Jones, shares cozy engagement pics
Arleen Sorkin
RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67
Ayushmann Khurrana
WOW! Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows a great jump over the weekend, Sunny Deol's film continues its dream run
PALAK TIWARI
Trolled! “Is the definition of beauty wearing short clothes?” netizens troll actress Palak Tiwari
Armaan Malik
Congratulations! Ace movie singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to long term girlfriend Aashna Shroff