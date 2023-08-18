WOAH! Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif spotted together; netizens say, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0”

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif spotted together, and netizens are thinking whether they are dating. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 14:04
MUMBAI:   Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021. The two actors have been giving their fans a lot of couple goals, but it looks like their families are also very close to each other.

Recently, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif were clicked together in the city. Well, the two were not hesitant to get clicked together and happily posed together.


Now, netizens are wondering whether Sunny and Isabelle are dating each other. A netizen commented, “Didi tera dewar deewana...hai ram kuriyon ko dalay daana.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Ye dono bhayio ne kaif ki betyan phansa li Hain?” One more netizen wrote, “Hum Apke Hai Kon 2.0.” Check out the comments below...

Do you think that Sunny and Isabelle are dating? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, earlier there were reports of Sunny Kaushal dating Sharwari Wagh. The two were also spotted together multiple times; however, they have not yet officially spoken about their relationship.

Talking about Sunny’s films, the actor will be seen in Mani weds Hifza, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Shiddat 2. Meanwhile, Isabelle’s debut Hindi film was Time To Dance which was released without any buzz. She has multiple films lined up like Kwatha and Suswagatam Khushamadeed, but there’s no update about them.

While Sunny is choosing some good projects, Isabelle is yet to make a mark in the Hindi film industry.

Vicky Kaushal Sunny Kaushal Katrina Kaif Isabelle Kaif Sharwari Wagh Mani weds Hifza Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Shiddat 2 Kwatha Suswagatam Khushamadeed
