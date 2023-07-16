Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK

Actress Nayanthara, who makes her dream Hindi debut with the movie, is getting appreciated by her husband Vignesh Shivan. His interaction with Shah Rukh Khan is going viral.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 17:00
movie_image: 
VIGNESH SHIVAN

MUMBAI :  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar in the cinemas in September with director Atlee Kumar's Jawan. After much anticipation, the first teaser, or what the makers are calling it as prevue, was unveiled on July 10, 2023. 

Also read - Confirmed! Newly-wed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fairytale wedding to release on THIS digital platform

Friends, fans, colleagues and film industry people are equally hyping the mass movie. Actress Nayanthara, who makes her dream Hindi debut with the movie, is getting appreciated by her husband Vignesh Shivan. And his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan is going viral.

Vignesh had taken to Instagram to hail Atlee for “creating a banger for his Bollywood debut”. He also congratulated the cast including Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan responded to him by saying, “@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!”

Responding to him, Vignesh Shivan said that he is also excited for the romance part too. He wrote, “Soooo kind of you sir Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster.”

 

 

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

Also read - Really! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had registered their marriage 6 years ago and the surrogate of their twins is her UAE relative

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama

 

Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan Atlee Sanya Malhotra Priyamani Girija Oak Ridhi Dogra Sunil Grover Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
MUMBAI :  Clash at ticket windows is an interesting and exciting topic of discussion for all box office enthusiasts....
Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK
MUMBAI :  Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar in the cinemas in September with director Atlee Kumar's Jawan....
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals how he is embracing fatherhood and how life has changed with his son entering their life
MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a well-known personality in the television industry. He rose to fame with his performance in...
“I was glad I could bring my parents’ dream to life in a unique way” says Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Whoa! THIS actor’s bodyguard is the highest paid in India earning a whopping 2.7 Crores annually and it is not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Anushka Sharma
MUMBAI :  Actors these days have to be on their guard at all times considering the large fan following they have. A...
What! When Gajraj Rao revealed why he refused to lower his fees: “It was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry…”
MUMBAI : Gajraj Rao has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has...
Recent Stories
GADAR
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
GADAR
Throwback! Let's go back to the epic clash of all time: Gadar vs Lagaan, this is how the films faired at the box office
Anushka Sharma
Whoa! THIS actor’s bodyguard is the highest paid in India earning a whopping 2.7 Crores annually and it is not Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or Anushka Sharma
Gajraj Rao
What! When Gajraj Rao revealed why he refused to lower his fees: “It was my fee for all those days when I survived on 20 chais, slept hungry…”
Avneet Kaur
Exclusive! "Avneet Kaur is the most interesting person on my social media handle" - Nawazuddin Siddiqui
HRITHIK ROSHAN
Throwback! Reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan was upset with THESE actors for taking Kangana Ranuat's side during the legal battle
Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha
OMG! Throwback to the time when there were reports of Ranbir Kapoor refusing to work with Sonakshi Sinha for THIS shocking reason, check it out