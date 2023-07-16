Woah! Vignesh Shivan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, hints at the on-screen romance between wife Nayanthara and SRK

MUMBAI : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to roar in the cinemas in September with director Atlee Kumar's Jawan. After much anticipation, the first teaser, or what the makers are calling it as prevue, was unveiled on July 10, 2023.

Also read - Confirmed! Newly-wed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fairytale wedding to release on THIS digital platform

Friends, fans, colleagues and film industry people are equally hyping the mass movie. Actress Nayanthara, who makes her dream Hindi debut with the movie, is getting appreciated by her husband Vignesh Shivan. And his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan is going viral.

Vignesh had taken to Instagram to hail Atlee for “creating a banger for his Bollywood debut”. He also congratulated the cast including Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan responded to him by saying, “@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!”

Responding to him, Vignesh Shivan said that he is also excited for the romance part too. He wrote, “Soooo kind of you sir Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster.”

soooo kind of you sir

Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK… https://t.co/hqOSBI3YUF — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 12, 2023

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

Also read - Really! Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had registered their marriage 6 years ago and the surrogate of their twins is her UAE relative

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama