Woah! Vivek Agnihotri reveals about being abused by Prabhas' fans when Salaar was clashing with The Vaccine War

MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War documents the creation of Covaxin and the challenges it faced during the Covid 19-induced pandemic.

The filmmaker is prepping up for the release of the film on September 28. In a recent interview, he opened up about how his film has been sidelined and fans are trying to create differences on social media.

In a chat with The New Indian Express, Vivek Agnihotri was asked if he feels films should be given a space to bloom rather than have extreme emotions targeted towards it.

Agreeing to the same, he shared that he believes all films should get a chance but it’s the fans that start fighting, creating an online outrage.

Referring to the clash with Prabhas’ next big outing Salaar, the filmmaker said, “The Vaccine War is a small film with no stars, made at Rs 12.5 crore budget. Another film, Salaar, was coming. A huge Rs 300 crore film. Their fans were abusing, trolling me, isko bhagao, nahi aana chaiye… Bhaag koi aur gaya.. They ran away.”

As readers would know, Salaar was earlier supposed to be released on September 28 but has now been pushed to December. Reportedly the film will now lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Hinting at SRK’s fans amid Jawan’s success, Vivek Agnihotri also said that another ‘huge Bollywood’ film’s fans have been abusing him.

He added that they have been using his daughter’s photos and trolling him. As per the filmmaker, these fans are the ones who create differences.

“I am not saying don’t watch this and watch that,” he said, adding that he believes more and more films should be made, as it adds more vibrancy to the industry.

He said that while he propagates this he wonders why many don’t want audiences to watch his film. He shared that no one is talking about The Vaccine War and there has been an embargo put on social media and YouTube.

He also opened up about Fukrey 3’s clash with The Vaccine War and how he feels both films are different. Vivek added that given it’s a long weekend, he wants both films to work.

He also opened up about Fukrey 3’s clash with The Vaccine War and how he feels both films are different. Vivek added that given it’s a long weekend, he wants both films to work.

