Woah! This was Kriti Sanon's reaction when she found out about her character being a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are two of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The duo is collaborating for the first time on the romantic comedy sci-fi film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In a chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed her reaction when she found out that her character in the movie was actually a robot.
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are two of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The duo is collaborating for the first time on the romantic comedy sci-fi film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In a chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed her reaction when she found out that her character in the movie was actually a robot.

During the conversation, Kriti was asked about her reaction when she found out that the role of Sifra in the movie was actually a robot. She said: "So when I was hearing the script, I was just hearing it like a light film. I didn't know what was gonna happen, and I was like, 'haa nice, you know the chemistry is great, sweet love story and all,' and something like this happened, and I was like, What?"

She continued, "So (Shahid's) reaction in the trailer (covers her mouth), so that was my reaction. But then it's written really well; it's really funny in a lot of places. So I remember just not expecting anything and just laughing a lot. You know I was really laughing a lot. Towards the end, I was in splits, and I just called Dinu like, almost laughing, and I'm like, 'listen, this is really funny; I'm doing it."

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. It follows the story of a guy who falls in love with a robot. It is slated to release theatrically on February 9 this year.

Kriti was last seen in the dystopian action film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Besides TBMAUJ, she is also doing The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. Shahid, on the other hand, is doing a film called Deva.

