Woah! Was Vijay Sethupathi dropped from Laal Singh Chaddha for his weight? Here's what happened

Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas, which is releasing this Friday. The early reviews for the film promise a fun ride. However, if all had gone well, then Vijay would have been a part of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.
 


MUMBAI: Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas, which is releasing this Friday. The early reviews for the film promise a fun ride. However, if all had gone well, then Vijay would have been a part of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. In fact, he was a part of the ensemble at one point in time.

Vijay himself confirmed that the PK actor narrated the film to him, and he loved the script. He was supposed to play Aamir Khan’s friend in the film. However, after he signed the film, rumors were rife that Mr Perfectionist was not okay with Sethupathi’s weight.

Suddenly, one day, there was a report that said Naga Chaitanya had replaced Vijay Sethupathi in Laal Singh Chaddha. Rumors also suggest that Aamir Khan wanted Vijay to tone down and get in shape for Laal Singh Chaddha, but he was not interested in such demand. More so, working on his weight would have affected his other projects, which were being shot.

However, later, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed the reason for not doing the film. Talking to The News Minute, he revealed, “Aamir sir personally offered me the role. He then flew down to Tamil Nadu, where I was shooting, to narrate the script to me. For some reason, the director, Advait Chandan, couldn’t come. Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script, stayed overnight in that town, and left the next morning. Such a big superstar with no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerizing. I immediately said yes.”

The actor further clarified that later, it was his dates and COVID, not his weight, that led to his exit from Laal Singh Chaddha. He asserted, “COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown, I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.”

Well, imagine Vijay Sethupathi being obsessed with his Chaddis in Laal Singh Chaddha instead of Naga Chaitanya. Would have been quite a character! Clearly, fate had other plans. The superstar worked with Shah Rukh Khan, making his impact on the Hindi audiences, playing the antagonist in Atlee’s Jawan!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

