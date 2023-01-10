Woah! This is what happened when Ram Pothineni met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Ram Pothineni is gearing up for the release of his action film Skanda, co-starring Sreeleela. Over the years, the actor has gained a significant fan following across the country.

Even though Ram has primarily appeared in Telugu films, his films that have been dubbed into other languages have gained him fans across languages. Ram Pothineni’s Hindi films have been particularly successful in their dubbed versions.

Recently, the actor had a chat with Sanket Mhatre, who dubs for Ram in Hindi. During their interaction, Ram Pothineni spoke about the times when he had met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Ram Pothineni has Atlee and his wife, Priya to thank, for introducing him to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor revealed that he is close with both the Jawan director and his wife, and they had introduced him to Shah Rukh. Ram further elaborated that Shah Rukh Khan was very sweet and even inquired about the films that he had done.

“Atlee and Priya Atlee are my close friends. They introduced me to Shah Rukh Khan sir. SRK sir started to give me utmost importance from the moment I met him. We spoke about my films, and he asked me to send the Skanda trailer. Shah Rukh Khan sir is such a sweet person,” said Ram Pothineni.

Even though he did not have any prior connection with Shah Rukh Khan, that was not the case with Salman Khan. The latter had even recognized him when they met. For context, Salman’s Hindi film Ready was the remake of Ram’s 2008 film of the same name.

About meeting Salman, the actor said, "Salman Khan sir is the first Hindi hero I have ever met. I am a shy person. I share a good rapport with Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh. We were shooting in Ramoji Film City once. Ritesh Deshmukh said Bhai was coming. I said I would leave, but Ritesh disagreed, and he stopped me. Salman sir acted in the Hindi remake of Ready. He recognized me and said I did a good job in Ready. The first film I did in my banner, Sri Sravanthi Movies, is Ready, and I am happy that Salman sir remade it.”

