Woah! This is what happened when Ram Pothineni met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Ram Pothineni is gearing up for the release of his action film Skanda, co-starring Sreeleela. Over the years, the actor has gained a significant fan following across the country.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Ram

MUMBAI: Ram Pothineni is gearing up for the release of his action film Skanda, co-starring Sreeleela. Over the years, the actor has gained a significant fan following across the country. 

Also read -Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan gives THIS witty reply to a fan who sends his hello while standing outside the actor's house

Even though Ram has primarily appeared in Telugu films, his films that have been dubbed into other languages have gained him fans across languages. Ram Pothineni’s Hindi films have been particularly successful in their dubbed versions.

Recently, the actor had a chat with Sanket Mhatre, who dubs for Ram in Hindi. During their interaction, Ram Pothineni spoke about the times when he had met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Ram Pothineni has Atlee and his wife, Priya to thank, for introducing him to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor revealed that he is close with both the Jawan director and his wife, and they had introduced him to Shah Rukh. Ram further elaborated that Shah Rukh Khan was very sweet and even inquired about the films that he had done. 

“Atlee and Priya Atlee are my close friends. They introduced me to Shah Rukh Khan sir. SRK sir started to give me utmost importance from the moment I met him. We spoke about my films, and he asked me to send the Skanda trailer. Shah Rukh Khan sir is such a sweet person,” said Ram Pothineni.

Even though he did not have any prior connection with Shah Rukh Khan, that was not the case with Salman Khan. The latter had even recognized him when they met. For context, Salman’s Hindi film Ready was the remake of Ram’s 2008 film of the same name. 

Also read - Throwback! THIS actress didn't take Shah Rukh Khan seriously as a hero, called him 'dubla-patla'

About meeting Salman, the actor said, "Salman Khan sir is the first Hindi hero I have ever met. I am a shy person. I share a good rapport with Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh. We were shooting in Ramoji Film City once. Ritesh Deshmukh said Bhai was coming. I said I would leave, but Ritesh disagreed, and he stopped me. Salman sir acted in the Hindi remake of Ready. He recognized me and said I did a good job in Ready. The first film I did in my banner, Sri Sravanthi Movies, is Ready, and I am happy that Salman sir remade it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Ram Pothineni Sreeleela Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan JAWAN Atlee Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Hopeful! Vandana and Kunal’s dance at the Ganpati Utsav to bring them closer
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Woah! Take a look at the allegations thrown at each other by Rakhi Sawant and Tanushree Dutta
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani had an ugly separation. They have made various serious allegations against...
Imlie: Challenge Accepted! Imlie’s truth revealed to Agastya, the latter to make Imlie’s life hell
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Whoa! Here are the power couples of the film industry who deserve much more recognition than they have gone
MUMBAI: Social media has had its pros and cons. Where sometimes over exposure can cause a monotony among viewers, under...
Katha Ankahee: Major Shocker! Maya has a different agenda against Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
What! Sequel to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer Mr and Mrs Smith might never happen, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ struggled to develop a script for a possible sequel.Brad Pitt and Angelina...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Whoa! Here are the power couples of the film industry who deserve much more recognition than they have gone
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vishal
Whoa! Here are the power couples of the film industry who deserve much more recognition than they have gone
Brad Pitt
What! Sequel to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer Mr and Mrs Smith might never happen, here's why
Vicky
What! Are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child?
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma posts a sweet memory with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Jaane Jaan, take a look
Deepak
Interesting! Deepak Tijori reveals how he was shocked when his negative role in Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar won him praises, “This had gone upside down”
Nayanthara
Whoa! Jawan actress Nayanthara looks unrecognizable in old viral video, netizens say “She looks so different