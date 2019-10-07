Woah! When Priyanka Chopra stole ‘classy’ from Nick Jonas’ wardrobe!

MUMBAI: We all know that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples with a fan following across the globe.

Apart from winning fans over with their cute PDA moments, the stars have also made a mark in the fashion world for their impeccable dressing sense. More often than not the love birds keep their twinning game strong by colour coordinating their outfits. However, a look at Priyanka’s fashion choices for her promotional tour for ‘The Sky Is Pink’, has made us wonder if she looked for some inspiration in her hubby’s wardrobe.

Suiting up and giving off major boss lady vibes, the actress made consecutive appearances rocking the . From opting for bright, bold and funky coloured suits to donning a jacket dress, she has been trying it all, but surprisingly, these looks seem inspired from her doting hubby.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Priyanka Chopra jetted out of the city this morning rocking a grey suit that interestingly seemed inspired from her dashing's hubby's look that he donned in 2015. This calls for the mandatory question, "Who wore it better?"

Orange is the new black in tinsel town and who better than Mr and Mrs Jonas to rock the shade. While Nick has been rocking the bright orange suit for his 'Happiness Begins' tour, PeeCee added a little drama to her ensemble by opting for flared pants under a well-fitted jacket as she attended an event in the city.

Nothing screams couple goals more than a much in love pair opting for matching outfit choices. Priyanka proved that she could pull off a suit paired with delicate heels and give her man a run for his money.

Suiting up has been one of Priyanka's go to ensembles over the years. Much before it became a fashion statement, the actress has been trying out some quirky variants of the classic suit. One look at this picture and we can't help but notice this interesting similarity between Priyanka and Nick's shared love for oversized jackets.

If there is anything hotter than a man in a white suit, it is a woman in the same attire and this twinning photo of Priyanka and Nick is all the proof you need.

Fall is almost here, and it is sure to bring with it the plaid trend, something both Priyanka and Nick have rocked in the past, long before their paths crossed. As much as we love Nick's look in this photo, we can't help but give Priyanka some extra points for working the outfit.

(Source: Times of India)