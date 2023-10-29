Woah! Yami Gautam reveals how her life changed after Uri: The Surgical Strike

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is amongst the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In a list of her filmography, the actress’ 2019 release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, turned out to be a significant film of her career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Yami

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is amongst the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In a list of her filmography, the actress’ 2019 release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, turned out to be a significant film of her career. According to the OMG 2 actress, the film changed her life, and she said she likes working with debutant directors.

Also read - Must read! Yami Gautam reveals how she believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate

Yami Gautam’s 2019 release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar, was one of the remarkable films that helped the actress in shaping her career. The powerful film not only showcased her exceptional talent but also marked a turning point in her professional journey.

The performance of the actress was raw, authentic, and emotionally charged. She breathed life into the character, capturing the essence of it. In a recent interview with NDTV India, the actress recalled how the film offered her the role she was looking for.

In the interview, Yami stated that it all started in 2019 with Uri. While she read the script, she realized that her role would be on the ground, and she was not a part of the operation, and she was sure that she had to do this role.

She stated, "Toh mujhe yeh film karni hai, kyuki yeh role bohot accha hai woh hai jo main dhund rahi hu uske line mein hai and mujhe in director ke saath kaam karna hai. (So, I wanted to do the film because the role was really nice. It is on the same lines, the kind of role I was looking for, and I wanted to work with the director). And it was absolutely professional."

The Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actress further shed light on how she has always been interested in working with debutant directors. According to her, barring two directors, she has only worked with the new directors who have new energy and some mystery, which you realize working for the first time about the kind of director one is, what is the intention behind making the film.

Citing an example of Uri, the actress shared, "I was very sure ki mujhe yeh script ka hissa banna hai yeh bohot hi it's one of the best scripts that I have read in my life aur jise lekar clarity Aditya mein hai is film ko lekar.. yeh film waise hi banegi (I was very sure that I have to be a part of this script. It is one of the best scripts that I've read in my life, and the kind of clarity Aditya had about the film, the film was sure to be made that way)."

Also read - Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!

In the same interview, she also stated that Bala also gave her a chance to provide an inhibited performance. Thus, she believes Uri and Bala are the two films that changed her career trajectory.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Yami Gautam Vicky Donor Uri The Surgical Strike OMG 2 Aditya Dhar Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Seema Sajdeh opens up about the accusations faced by her after her divorce from Sohail Khan
MUMBAI: Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, who tied the knot in 1998, ended their 24 years of marriage last year. They are...
Rest in peace! Friends star Matthew Perry is no more, found dead in his LA home
MUMBAI: “Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement...
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor reveals about filming for Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani at the same time, read more
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is known for his roles in iconic Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, and Sanju....
Woah! Yami Gautam reveals how her life changed after Uri: The Surgical Strike
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is amongst the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in...
Shocking! From Zoya Akhtar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan took brutal digs at directors
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been someone who was a typical example of the brat ruling the world as if no other...
What! Karisma Kapoor shot the longest kissing scene in front of her mother, read more
MUMBAI: Starring Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan, Raja Hindustani is among the cult romance Hindi films of the 90s....
Recent Stories
Seema
OMG! Seema Sajdeh opens up about the accusations faced by her after her divorce from Sohail Khan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Seema
OMG! Seema Sajdeh opens up about the accusations faced by her after her divorce from Sohail Khan
Ranbir
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor reveals about filming for Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani at the same time, read more
Kareena
Shocking! From Zoya Akhtar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan took brutal digs at directors
Karisma
What! Karisma Kapoor shot the longest kissing scene in front of her mother, read more
Ranbir
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor opens up on daughter Raha Kapoor’s first birthday with Alia Bhatt, “we are going to have a small birthday party…”
Mouni
Oh No! Mouni Roy recalls a moment of fumbling while rehearsing for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra; Says ‘Ayaan said Calm down, don’t get nervous’