Woah! Yami Gautam reveals how her life changed after Uri: The Surgical Strike

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is amongst the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She made her acting debut in 2007 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. In a list of her filmography, the actress’ 2019 release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, turned out to be a significant film of her career. According to the OMG 2 actress, the film changed her life, and she said she likes working with debutant directors.

Yami Gautam’s 2019 release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar, was one of the remarkable films that helped the actress in shaping her career. The powerful film not only showcased her exceptional talent but also marked a turning point in her professional journey.

The performance of the actress was raw, authentic, and emotionally charged. She breathed life into the character, capturing the essence of it. In a recent interview with NDTV India, the actress recalled how the film offered her the role she was looking for.

In the interview, Yami stated that it all started in 2019 with Uri. While she read the script, she realized that her role would be on the ground, and she was not a part of the operation, and she was sure that she had to do this role.

She stated, "Toh mujhe yeh film karni hai, kyuki yeh role bohot accha hai woh hai jo main dhund rahi hu uske line mein hai and mujhe in director ke saath kaam karna hai. (So, I wanted to do the film because the role was really nice. It is on the same lines, the kind of role I was looking for, and I wanted to work with the director). And it was absolutely professional."

The Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga actress further shed light on how she has always been interested in working with debutant directors. According to her, barring two directors, she has only worked with the new directors who have new energy and some mystery, which you realize working for the first time about the kind of director one is, what is the intention behind making the film.

Citing an example of Uri, the actress shared, "I was very sure ki mujhe yeh script ka hissa banna hai yeh bohot hi it's one of the best scripts that I have read in my life aur jise lekar clarity Aditya mein hai is film ko lekar.. yeh film waise hi banegi (I was very sure that I have to be a part of this script. It is one of the best scripts that I've read in my life, and the kind of clarity Aditya had about the film, the film was sure to be made that way)."

In the same interview, she also stated that Bala also gave her a chance to provide an inhibited performance. Thus, she believes Uri and Bala are the two films that changed her career trajectory.

Credits - Pinkvilla

