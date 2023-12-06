WOAH! Yash rejects the role of Raavan in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

Reportedly, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita, and the makers had approached KGF actor Yash to play the role of Raavan in it. However, it is said that Yash has rejected the film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 19:58
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: A few days ago, it was reported that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita, and the makers have approached KGF actor Yash to play the role of Raavan in it. While the film is not yet officially announced, the reports received mixed reactions as already we have Adipurush, based on Ramayana, which is slated to release this week.

Well today, some reports suggest that Yash has rejected the role of Raavan in the film. While the actor’s fans are happy about it, some feel that it’s good that he is not doing as he would only have one expression throughout the film.

Also Read: WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens ask, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?”

A netizen tweeted, “Yash is any time Bigger actor than Ranbir .No need to play Role like Saif Ali Khan.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Thank god !!! Nhii to whii EK expression dekhna padhta Puri picture Mai.” One more netizen tweeted, “Which mainstream lead hero in their right mind would choose to play Ravan.” Check out the tweets below...


 
Earlier, when Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was in the news, it was reported that Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita, and Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Raavan. However, the new reports have something else to say.

Well now, let’s wait and watch which actors will be finally roped in for the movie.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

Yash was a big name in the Kannada film industry, but after the KGF franchise, he has become a pan-India star. Everyone is keen to know which will be the actor’s next movie.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

Yash Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Ramayana Raavan Nitesh Tiwari Hrithik Roshan Sai Pallavi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 19:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imlie: Major Confrontation! Imlie compels Atharva to reveal the truth about Kairi
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Imlie: Game Begins! Atharva and Imlie to find true love
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Imlie: Past resurfaces! Imlie extends her arms for Atharva, the latter gets taken over by bitterness
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Rashi chooses Dilip to live with, Dilip has a plan against Pushpa
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: What! Dhruv plans to attack the Maharaj
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Hurtful! Sahiba refuses to forgive Angad ever
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
WOAH! Yash rejects the role of Raavan in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Here’s what netizens have to say about it
Latest Video
Related Stories
wrath in new video from 'Animal'
Ranbir Kapoor unleashes animalistic wrath in new video from 'Animal'
legend of Tara Singh
'Gadar 2' teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh
who from him or Kajol takes important decisions at home
Hilarious! Ajay Devgn reveals who takes important decisions at home
Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has quit smoking and if wife Gauri Khan
Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan reveals if he has quit smoking and if wife Gauri Khan makes him do ‘ghar ka kaam’
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on grade system in Bollywood, "I don't know why it exists"
Saisha Shinde
WOAH! Here’s how these Indian celebs looked before they changed their gender