WOAH! Yash rejects the role of Raavan in Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

MUMBAI: A few days ago, it was reported that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita, and the makers have approached KGF actor Yash to play the role of Raavan in it. While the film is not yet officially announced, the reports received mixed reactions as already we have Adipurush, based on Ramayana, which is slated to release this week.

Well today, some reports suggest that Yash has rejected the role of Raavan in the film. While the actor’s fans are happy about it, some feel that it’s good that he is not doing as he would only have one expression throughout the film.

A netizen tweeted, “Yash is any time Bigger actor than Ranbir .No need to play Role like Saif Ali Khan.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Thank god !!! Nhii to whii EK expression dekhna padhta Puri picture Mai.” One more netizen tweeted, “Which mainstream lead hero in their right mind would choose to play Ravan.” Check out the tweets below...

Earlier, when Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was in the news, it was reported that Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of Sita, and Hrithik Roshan will play the role of Raavan. However, the new reports have something else to say.

Well now, let’s wait and watch which actors will be finally roped in for the movie.

Yash was a big name in the Kannada film industry, but after the KGF franchise, he has become a pan-India star. Everyone is keen to know which will be the actor’s next movie.

