Woah! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion proves all is well between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji – View Pics

MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was released last year. The film did very well at the box office, but due to its high budget one cannot call it a hit and it turned out to be just an average grosser. While everyone is waiting for Brahmastra 2, there were rumours that Ayan and Karan Johar had fallout, and the former has decided to leave Dharma Productions. There were even rumours of another production coming on board for Brahmastra 2 and 3.

But, the fallout reports have turned out to be false. Recently, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 10 years of its release, and the cast and crew had a reunion. Ayan took to social media and shared pictures from the reunion.

Also Read: India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Karan Johar to return as the judge of the show?

In one of the pictures, we can see that Ayan is sitting with Karan Johar and the latter is hugging him. Well, if there was fallout between Ayan and Karan, this moment would have not been there. So, this clears that all is well between the two filmmakers. Check out the pictures below...

While everyone is waiting for Brahmastra 2, now fans are demanding a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. So would you like to watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Ayan is now reportedly going to direct War 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. He had announced that Brahmastra 2 and 3 have been delayed.

Also Read: Trolled! Karan Johar to remake Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal? Netizens are super upset, “What will it take for KJo to leave all these good films alone?”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.