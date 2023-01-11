Woah! YRF Spy Universe film festival to be held from November 3 - 5

MUMBAI: Good news for the audience! Now, they can re-watch Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai in theaters.

Also read -Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3, and more films have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Yes, you heard us right. Before the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 on November 12, Yash Raj Films announced that they have partnered with PVR Inox to celebrate the YRF Spy Universe Film Festival for the first time.

Also read - Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3, and more films have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

The festival will take place from November 3 to 5 at prime locations across India.

YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM FESTIVAL *BEFORE* ‘TIGER 3’ ARRIVES… Before the release of #Tiger3 #in India on Sunday, 12 Nov 2023, #YRF partners with #PVRINOX for the first #YRFSpyUniverse Film Festival… Will take place from 3 - 5 Nov 2023 across prime locations in #India… OFFICIAL… pic.twitter.com/PcrPIioUly — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2023

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Latestly





