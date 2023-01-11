Woah! YRF Spy Universe film festival to be held from November 3 - 5

Good news for the audience! Now, they can re-watch Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai in theaters.
MUMBAI: Good news for the audience! Now, they can re-watch Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai in theaters. 

Yes, you heard us right. Before the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 on November 12, Yash Raj Films announced that they have partnered with PVR Inox to celebrate the YRF Spy Universe Film Festival for the first time. 

The festival will take place from November 3 to 5 at prime locations across India. 

