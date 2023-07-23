Woah! Zeeshan Ayyub opens up about being jobless for six months and how people in the industry 'left him hanging'

MUMBAI :Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub is currently garnering accolades for his role in the recently released web show Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta and led by Karishma Tanna. However, after starring in the controversial series Tandav, it had created a major dark patch in his career.

Also read - Exclusive! Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on the response he is getting for Scoop, “My Instagram is filled with messages”

Zeeshan shared some dark secrets of Bollywood and revealed how people from the industry he trusted turned their backs in this recent interview. The actor further mentioned how he faced joblessness for six months.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, while talking about the dark phase post-Tandav controversy, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub revealed, “We all know what happened after Tandav… The cases, the media trial, the social media trial; all the difficulties, the tension, the humiliation… It wasn’t a good time, especially the first 10 or 12 days, which were very troubling. But then, slowly, it died down and went in a different direction when agendas became clear. But I understood one thing about this industry, people whom I trusted, people whose names I didn’t want to take, left me hanging. Projects I was almost signed for were taken away, and they all made excuses and said that it was for my own good.”

Further talking about the ‘Spineless’ Bollywood, Zeeshan Ayyub added, “It taught me a lot about this industry, that a lot of people are opportunistic. Very few people have a spine. It was a bad time, I didn’t work for six months, but it was a blessing in disguise. I decided after that to only do the work I want to and I feel passionately about.”

Also read - Exclusive! Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub on OTT censorship, “I think certification should be there for sure, but not censorship”

He then revealed that he reached out to people to ask about jobs. First, he approached Samir Nair, through whom he got ‘Bloody Brothers’, and later he contacted Hansal Mehta, who gave him the role in Scoop.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi