Woah...Vicky Kaushal is conquering his deep sea AQUA PHOBIA with Bear Gryllsis!

While his work and craft was much appreciated in the industry, his relationship is also in the news with Katrina Kaif and that marriage is on the cards.

Recently, Into the Wild with Bear Gryllsis all set to feature Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who will keep the josh high amongst the viewers. Shot in the mighty Indian Ocean, the trailer of the sizzling episode featuring Vicky Kaushal and the host Bear Grylls is out.

The real-life military man turned adventurer Bear Grylls and the reel-life military sensation Vicky Kaushal will embark on a survival expedition that begins in a cluster of mangroves dominated by crocodiles, sharks and snakes including the uncertain tides and weather.

Vicky is faced with challenges he has never thought of in his wildest dreams and is attempting to face his deep-sea water phobia and conquer it on this adrenaline-filled expedition.

Looks like Vicky is bringing out his adventurous side to the fullest!

