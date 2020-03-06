This women’s day let’s celebrate wonder women who have ruled the roost on the digital space

MUMBAI: With 2020 coming in more and more women are finding themselves behind the camera- directing the tv series they star in or contributing in more than one way. This international women’s day, take a look at all these wonderful women who have ruled the roost over the digital space.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge from FLEABAG

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is an English actress, writer, and producer. She created, wrote, and starred in the award-winning Fleabag, Crashing. That’s not it, this woman was also the showrunner and executive producer for the first series of Killing Eve. Fleabag, in which Waller-Bridge plays the title character, is based on a play she wrote and performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013. One of Waller-Bridge’s big moments came during this year’s Emmy Awards, where Fleabag won for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Waller-Bridge won for Outstanding Writing for and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. You can watch Fleabag currently streaming in India on Amazon Prime, Killing Eve on Star World, and Crashing on Netflix.

Amy Poehler from Parks and Recreation

Amy Poehler, as the lovable bureaucrat Leslie Knope, was the heart and soul of comedy series Parks and Recreation, but you may not have realized that the actress directed several episodes of the show. In "The Debate," Leslie has to go head to head with a political opponent, played by Paul Rudd. It's hilarious, touching, and a reminder of why we need kind-hearted people like Leslie in politics—all thanks to Poehler's deft hand. You can watch Parks and Recreation streaming on Amazon Prime.

Robin Wright from House of Cards

The House of Cards star made her directorial debut in the second season of the show and continued to direct in its sixth and final season. When looking back at directing 10 episodes of House of Cards—on which she also starred as the first lady then-president Claire Underwood—Robin Wright, in one of her interviews said that it felt significant to step into that behind-the-scenes arena as a woman. She said "Traditionally we've been in this film industry, and it's a man's world and predominantly male directors forever. That's just the way we've known this industry," she said. "I think [we need to open] up that pool to diversity—everybody bringing their stories to life, and just get out of the compartmentalization of it."

Julie Bowen from Mordern Family

Julie Bowen, famously known as Claire Danes in one of the most popular family sitcom, Modern Family, made her directorial debut just recently. The actress directed a few episodes in the eleventh and final season which airs in India on Star World. Julie has starred in several television shows and films, and Modern Family had her earn six nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, winning in 2011 and 2012.

Sumukhi Suresh from Pushpavalli

Ace comedian, actor , director and writer Sumukhi Suresh has ruled the comedy space. After a successful season of Pushpavalli, she is coming up with season 2 in the upcoming week exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In the series Puspavalli , Sumukhi is the lead character and she has been named very aptly. In a scene where she is asked what her name means, she replies with a bit of hesitation, a creeper. A creeper she is, but she manages to hide it well on the surface. It will be exciting to watch how the season 2 turns out to be.