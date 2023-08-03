Women’s Day Special: 5 actresses who have shown on the big screens what women empowerment means

MUMBAI: There was a time in Bollywood when female leads were just there for some couple of scenes and dance numbers. Of course, the trend is still there, but then things have been changing and a few actresses have been rewriting the history or maybe we should say rewriting the herstory.

Today, let’s look at the list of actresses who have shown on the big screens what women empowerment means...

Smita Patil

While in the 70s and 80s, action movies with male stars were audiences’ top choices, a new wave was started by Smita Patil with her women-centric films which were then called parallel cinema. Bhumika, Chakra, Bazaar, Arth, Aakhir Kyon, Mirch Masala, and many more films of Patil showcased what actually women empowerment is.

Shabana Azmi

Apart from Smita Patil, one more actress who was ruling the parallel cinema in the 70s and 80 was Shabana Azmi. The veteran actress also starred in many movies like Arth, Ankur, Godmother, and more which showcased strong female characters.

Vidya Balan

After Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi, there were actresses who tried to change in the industry. But, not many were successful in it. However, then came Vidya Balan who proved that she doesn’t need a big male star to make a mark in Bollywood. From portraying Silk in The Dirty Picture, an actress who does what her heart says to Sherni where a forest officer is trying to make a mark in the man’s world, Vidya truly showcased what women empowerment means.

Also Read: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Know the real story on which Rani Mukerji starrer is based on

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is known for her movies like Black, Mardaani franchise, Hichki, and many more. While many would think that the actress started playing strong characters later in her career, let us tell you that she did movies like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Mehndi which actually had strong female characters. Now, her next is Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway which will actually showcase the power of a mother.

Tabu

An actress should learn from Tabu how to balance her career with masala entertainers and also strong female characters. From Astitva to Chandni Bar to even in a rom-com like De De Pyaar De, Tabu’s movies have showcased the struggle of common women and that’s what makes her stand out.

Also Read: Bholaa trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer looks like an action-packed thriller

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.