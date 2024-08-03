Women's Day: From Guneet Monga to Prerna Arora, 5 female producers who are changing the face of the film industry

Guneet Monga

MUMBAI : The Indian film industry is not just about men calling the shots anymore. From Kiran Rao's content-driven production to Prerna Arora's full-house entertainers, these female producers are not just calling the shots but also bringing a pool of talent to the limelight with their movies. 

Here's a list of female producers, who are shining bring with their mission to provide wholesome entertainment. 

Kiran Rao: The director-producer's latest offering Laapata Ladies is a good reminder of how a film can be rich in content and also given the audience a memorable cinema-viewing experience. Kiran's eye for a strong story has been seen in the films she has produced and presented over the years. Be it Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Dangal or Laapata Ladies, she has always supported good stories.

Prerna Arora: Prerna Arora is one producer, who has supported strong subjects with her brand of cinema. Her unwavering dedication to quality cinema has successfully amalgamated star power and socially relevant topics in her films. She has also found great balance with stories that provide wholesome entertainment. From producing films like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, Pramanu, Pari to her upcoming film Dunk starring Nidhhi Agerwal, which talks about the land Mafia, Prerna is one the fine examples of a producer with courage and intelligence. She is now also pushing boundaries beyond Hindi cinema with her Telugu Hindi film Hero Heeroine starring Divyah Kumar Khosla. 

Guneet Monga: Any description of Guneet Monga falls short of her contribution to Indian cinema. She has put India on the global map with her Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers. However, her work is not just limited to that. Guneet has been producing a plethora of films over the years with both mainstream and arthouse themes. 

Ekta Kapoor: Ekta Kapoor has shown what hard work and perseverance can do for a person. Starting with television production and successfully branching into film production, the TV Czarina has been at the forefront of being one of the most well-known producers. She was also recently honoured at the 51st International Emmy Awards. 

Rhea Kapoor: Rhea Kapoor has been supporting entertaining stories since she entered production with 2010 film Aisha. Her films are fun, grand, and glamerous and everything the audience needs to be entertained. She has also supported fresh talent with her films like Thank You For Coming. He next production is Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead.
 

Women's Day: From Guneet Monga to Prerna Arora, 5 female producers who are changing the face of the film industry
