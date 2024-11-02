Wonderful! THIS actress started in a coffee shop, Turned down a Salman Khan film at 16, and became a superstar with one movie

MUMBAI: In Bollywood, big films are typically the first to introduce star kids to the public. Veteran producers and directors of the industry also make significant investments in these star kids' debuts. The public takes a strong liking to a star child in this scenario if they are shown attempting to establish themselves independently in the industry. Today, we'll tell you about one such actress who is making her own way in the industry despite being the daughter of a well-known Bollywood star.

This actress's debut film failed, despite her skill and beauty coming from a family of superstars. Even though her father is a well-known "villain" in the industry, this actress did not receive fame until three years after making her screen debut.

The younger generation really likes this famous superstar's daughter. After starring in just one movie in 2013, this actress shot to fame.

The actress who, in 2013, captured the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of Aarohi is none other than Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of the industry's most feared villain, Shakti Kapoor.

In addition to her acting career, Shraddha Kapoor is a gifted singer. She inherited this talent as well. The late vocalist Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are the great-grandmothers of this actress. Her family is in the film industry, and she has always had a passion for acting and singing.

Even though Shraddha Kapoor was always inclined to act, she finished her education before going into the entertainment industry. She also worked in a coffee shop overseas around this time. In addition, she reportedly turned down a 16-year-old invitation to be in Salman Khan's movie because of her commitment to school.

The Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's daughter is Shraddha Kapoor. Her mother is Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure's sister, Siddhanth Kapoor is her elder sibling. She is the great-niece of Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Meena Khadikar, and Usha Mangeshkar.

Shraddha Kapoor's estimated net worth at this time is approximately Rs 123 crores. Her fees for each movie are roughly Rs 5-7 crores.

