Wonderful! Aryan Khan flying abroad for his debut project post clean chit in drug case? Details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was seen late last night at the Mumbai airport in a black tee paired with a denim jacket, brown pants and white shoes. He has reportedly jetted off to Paris. He made his way to the entrance as shutterbugs tried to capture him in their cameras.

Soon after the video went viral, fans dropped their heart emojis on the comments section after getting a rare glimpse of the starlet. Netizens pointed out at how handsome he is. One user wrote, “Handsome boy,” while another commented, “Cuter than his dad.” One comment also read, “He is Handsome like his Father.” His resemblance with his father was unmissable and one user pointed out, “Same to same Shahrukh Khan ke tarah hai.” Another noted that, “Finally he’s traveling out of India.”

Recently, Aryan Khan and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif’s pictures from a recent party surfaced online. Aryan and Isabelle were seen attending a common friend, Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash with a few other friends. It is also being reported that he is currently working on an OTT project, which will be a satire on the Tinseltown. He would reportedly be a showrunner, if not the director.

Credit: News 18