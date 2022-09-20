Wonderful! Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear Custom Made jewellery by THIS popular jeweller family from Bikaner, details inside

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha who is soon going to tie the knot with Ali Fazal next month is currently busy with their wedding preparations and reportedly Richa’s jewellery is being custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 14:33
movie_image: 
Wonderful! Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear Custom Made jewellery by THIS popular jeweller family from Bikaner, details inside

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is gearing up to walk the aisle with her long-time beau and actor Ali Fazal. The much-in-love couple are all set to tie the knot on October 4. While the wedding preparations are in full swing, a latest report that is doing rounds is the bride’s jewellery is being custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner.


Also Read: Wedding Blossoms! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to have a grand wedding reception, celebration planned in Delhi and Mumbai


The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on October 2 and October 7 respectively apart from other celebratory events.

While the celebrations are expected to start at the end of next week, the actor's teams are currently in prep mode to ensure the actress looks her regal best for her ceremonies and celebrations.

Also Read: Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details insid

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

 
    

 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Wedding Blossoms Fukrey Gangs Of Wasseypur Shakeela Masaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 14:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hai – OMG! Ram Shocked and Disappointed in Nandini
MUMBAI: Sony TV's most liked show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is up for a lot of drama and twists. Currently, Vedika is...
Kumkum Bhagya – Oh No! Ranbir and Prachi to Part Ways
MUMBAI : Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is gearing up for exciting twists.Rhea is not exposed yet, but soon things are...
Rajjo: What! Manorama wants to go back to village, Rajjo some other plans
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Rajjo, gets really interesting in its upcoming segments as Vicky’s truth will be revealed in front...
Imlie 2: OMG! Imlie gets anxious and breaks down in the crowd; Atharva finds out the truth about his father
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 – Aww! Ram and Priya to get Romantic
MUMBAI: Sony TV's famous show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is coming up with exciting drama and interesting twists and turns...
Wonderful! Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear Custom Made jewellery by THIS popular jeweller family from Bikaner, details inside
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is gearing up to walk the aisle with her long-time beau and actor Ali Fazal. The...
RECENT STORIES
Wonderful! Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear Custom Made jewellery by THIS popular jeweller family from Bikaner, details inside
Wonderful! Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear Custom Made jewellery by THIS popular jeweller family from Bikaner, details inside