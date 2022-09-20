Wonderful! Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear Custom Made jewellery by THIS popular jeweller family from Bikaner, details inside

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is gearing up to walk the aisle with her long-time beau and actor Ali Fazal. The much-in-love couple are all set to tie the knot on October 4. While the wedding preparations are in full swing, a latest report that is doing rounds is the bride’s jewellery is being custom made by a 175-year-old jeweller family from Bikaner.



The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa.

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on October 2 and October 7 respectively apart from other celebratory events.

While the celebrations are expected to start at the end of next week, the actor's teams are currently in prep mode to ensure the actress looks her regal best for her ceremonies and celebrations.

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.

