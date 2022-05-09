Wonderful! Check out Kartik Aaryan's unmissable reaction after being roped in for Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood celeb Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for Aashiqui 3 following which the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor called the film 'the timeless classic' something he grew up watching. The third instalment of the hit franchise Aashiqui will be directed by Anurag Basu. The female actor has not been announced yet.

Kartik said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Taking to Instagram, Kartik also shared a group photo on Monday. The photo featured Kartik along with Anurag, music composer Pritam, Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar. He captioned the post, "Team 'A' (red heart and multiple musical notes emojis). #AnuragBasu #Pritam #BhushanKumar #MukeshBhatt."

Aashiqui (1990) was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead roles. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was also a box office success.

Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in a romantic thriller Freddy opposite Alaya F followed by Hansal Mehta's Captain India in the pipeline.

Credit: Hindustan Times