Wonderful! Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in Aashiqui 3? Here is the truth

MUMBAI : The makers of Aashiqui 3 have not yet finalised any actress and a clarification was sent out to the media, too. But reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna are the top contenders to play the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Rashmika and Kartik have recently shot a commercial for a chocolate brand and the onlookers have revealed that their pairing looks absolutely cute. It will be interesting to see if their pairing makes it to the final casting of Aashiqui 3.

Meanwhile it's interesting to note that Deepika's name has cropped up on multiple occasions before while being associated with past movies featuring Kartik Aaryan. But a concrete move hasn't materialised, yet. Shraddha Kapoor played the leading lady in Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, so whether she returns to the franchise or not, is going to be an interesting development. Other reports suggested that Kriti Sanon was also in the offing but have not confirmed it.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Goodbye Mission Majnu, Animal. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan after entertaining the audience in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Freddy, and Shehzada.

Credit: ETimes