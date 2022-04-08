Wonderful! Is Katrina Kaif collaborating with Gauri Khan? Look at her Instagram post

Katrina Kaif is decked up with upcoming projects like Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan along with Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas and Phone Bhoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is coming up with something exciting with Gauri Khan however is tight-lipped about the same. The actress shared a bundle of dreamy photoshoots on her Instagram handle and added a note which hinted at a collaboration between them.

She wrote, "Dreamy Florals something special coming soon with @gaurikhan", with a ‘emojis. Time and again, Katrina’s sartorial choices have always been noteworthy. Having said that, floral patterns have a special spot in the diva’s closet.

Katrina looked all things mesmerizing in a floral ensemble in shades of pink, purple, red, and blue.

Just a while ago Katrina Kaif surprised her fans by changing her display name on Instagram to Camedia Moderatez sparking rumours that her account is hacked.

Several netizens started sharing the screenshots of her account on Twitter with the claims that her account on the social media platform might have been hacked. However, Katrina quickly changed her name back to Katrina Kaif putting rest to all such speculations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty which stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Apart from this, she has also been roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero series, and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara.

 

