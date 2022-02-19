Wonderful! KGF 2 will not clash with Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ for THIS reason

MUMBAI: KGF Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films in India right now. Starring Yash in a lead role, the film was all set to get released on April 14th April, along with Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’. But, however, the film is postponed due to certain reasons.

Also Read:Wow! Film announced on Bal Shivaji; Fans say Shahid or Sharad Kelkar can be the best choice to play Shivaji Maharaj's character on screen

If reports are to be believed, KGF Chapter 2 might get postponed. Not to avert clash but the director Prashanth Neel isn’t satisfied with Yash’s intro song in the film. Neel wants to reshoot the song and has figured out a schedule for the same. Reportedly, the song will be shot in Hyderabad on a 5-day schedule.

Also Read:Finally! Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ to release on THIS date

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha got postponed to 11th August, leaving the date of 14th April. Interestingly, on the same day, Shahid Kapoor announced his Jersey will be released on 14th April. And as we all know, KGF 2 and Beast have already booked the same dates.

Credit: koimoi



