Wonderful! Nora Fatehi rises a Notch Above as she is set to perform at the FIFA World Cup, Deets Inside

Nora Fatehi has time and time again proved her prowess when it comes to showcasing her dancing skills and has managed to secure her place indubitably in the entertainment world.

She is now set to rise a notch higher in success and join the ranks of artists like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as she is all set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She thus become the only actress to represent India on the FIFA stage in December this year.

She is set to be part of the performance and the music video for FIFA and will be performing the anthem. The anthem is produced by RedOne, and are amongst the most influential record producers who have worked on FIFA Anthem's like Shakira’s massive hit- Waka Waka.

Nora took to her Instagram to share this update and shared a video with the caption, “This time for @fifaworldcup the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity “Light the Sky” save the date ???? 07/10/22 ! @redone.”

The actress will reportedly be performing at the closing ceremony and it is speculated that it will be in Hindi.

The actress also made news for starring in the Hindi remake of popular song ‘Manike’ with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming movie – Thank God.

