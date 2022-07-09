Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside

Despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and if reports are to be believed a ticket at Delhi’s Ambience Mall costs a whopping Rs 2,200

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 13:47
movie_image: 
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social medi

MUMBAI : Brahmastra has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is set to hit the theatres on September 9. Brahmastra has been subjected to boycott calls for over a month now for several reasons. Most recently was when an old video of Ranbir talking about enjoying beef went viral.

Also Read: Lovely! “They both inspire me to be a good actor”, says Jr NTR as he praises Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has reportedly managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains. The film is reportedly competing with the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan and Dangal.

Meanwhile, NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Brahmastra. Based on the prices seen on BookMyShow, a ticket for Brahmastra at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, costs a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges.

Also Read: What! Activists prevent the entry of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the Mahakal temple of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role while it is rumoured that Deepika Padukone is also in the film.

 Credit: News 18

    
 

Bollywood movies Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji Alia Bhatt Amitabh Bachchan Karan Johar Nagarjuna Brahmastra Advance Bookings TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 13:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Sherlyn and Prithvi attack Kritika after she spots them in Luthra Mansion
MUMBAI : Balaji Telefilms produced and Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved TV shows among the...
Channa Mereya: Exciting! Darji's trick to brew romance between Aditya (Karan Wahi) and Ginni (Niyati Fatnani) post marriage.
MUMBAI : Darji will get to know that it is Ginni’s hasty decision which led to her getting married to Aditya. Now that...
Imlie: Emotional! Aryan breaks all his connections with Imlie, Imlie gets worried about Cheeni
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the...
Rajjo: Amazing! Arjun gives Rajjo a piece of information, Arjun gets surprised seeing the medal
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Neeti Mohan joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs as judge alongside Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik
MUMBAI: Having presented talented young kids and Super Moms with a chance to showcase their dancing talent on DID L’il...
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside
MUMBAI : Brahmastra has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic,...
Recent Stories
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social medi
Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside
Latest Video