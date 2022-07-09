Wonderful! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has unbelievable advance booking despite boycott calls on social media, details inside

MUMBAI : Brahmastra has been in news ever since it was announced. After multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is set to hit the theatres on September 9. Brahmastra has been subjected to boycott calls for over a month now for several reasons. Most recently was when an old video of Ranbir talking about enjoying beef went viral.

Despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has reportedly managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains. The film is reportedly competing with the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, Sultan and Dangal.

Meanwhile, NCR is selling the most expensive ticket for Brahmastra. Based on the prices seen on BookMyShow, a ticket for Brahmastra at PVR Directors Cut, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, costs a whopping Rs 2,200, sans the overhead charges.

Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role while it is rumoured that Deepika Padukone is also in the film.

