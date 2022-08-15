Wonderful! Rashmika Mandanna hikes her fees post by THIS whopping amount post the success of Pushpa

Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her entry in Bollywood with Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor followed by Goodbye and Mission Majnu

MUMBAI:  Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most popular actresses down South. While the A-lister already had a massive fandom across the nation, her popularity saw an exponential rise after the success of the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal says 'it was great' working with Rashmika Mandanna; we wonder what's cooking!

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that after Pushpa’s success, Rashmika Mandanna has raised her salary by a staggering 50 per cent for the film’s much-awaited sequel. According to reports, Allu Arjun was paid ₹22 crores for the original film while he will be paid an additional amount of ₹2 crores for its sequel.

Reportedly, Rashmika will be charging about ₹4 crores for each film. The 26-year-old will soon be seen sharing the screen space with renowned Bollywood actors, including Siddharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, to name a few.

Also Read: Finally! Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her dating rumors with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the Vikas Bahl directorial titled Goodbye. The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Hansa Singh in prominent roles. For Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, she will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Lastly, Rashmika will also be seen playing the lead role in the Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu.

As far as regional movies are concerned, Rashmika will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule. Other than the Pushpa sequel, she will also feature opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his next, Varisu.

Credit: News 18

