Workaholic: Rohit Shetty hasn't taken a holiday in 5 years

MUMBAI :Director-producer Rohit Shetty revealed that he has not taken a holiday for five years and he also shared how the "CID" actress Ashwini Kalsekar helped as a Marathi dialect coach in the film "Simmba".

"My family usually goes on vacations, but I don't get time due to my tight schedule," he said. "But for me, my team is my family. I spend most of my time with them and I have no regrets. And I believe that if someone is not happy returning from a vacation and thinks that he has to go to work while on the flight, then that is a waste," the ace director added.

"When you start enjoying your days at work, for instance, I woke up and I knew that I was coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and it is going to be so much fun, you don't feel the need for a vacation because your work seems like one," Shetty said.

Cast members of Shetty's upcoming film "Cirkus" -- Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulabha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav and Tiku Talsania -- appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show" to promote the film.

Expressing his gratitude to Ashwini for helping with the Marathi accent in "Simmba", Shetty said: "In the film 'Simmba', Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan were playing Maharashtrian characters. Even though she had a short screen time as a judge, Ashwini was there throughout the shoot to help both the actors with the Maharashtrian accent."

He added: "She was like a dialogue director on the set, you can say like an assistant who worked with us throughout."

Ashwini responded by saying: "I am extremely delighted and thrilled that Rohit sir gave me this golden opportunity to work on 'Simmba'."

