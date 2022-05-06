Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says that from the time she started acting, she had a dream of working with veteran actress Renuka Shahane, and with their upcoming short 'First Second Chance', her wish has been fulfilled.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena

MUMBAI: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says that from the time she started acting, she had a dream of working with veteran actress Renuka Shahane, and with their upcoming short 'First Second Chance', her wish has been fulfilled.

The story of 'First Second Chance' is about two lovers -- Vaidehi (Renuka Shahane) and Raman (Ananth Mahadevan) -- who parted ways in their younger days and how life unites them in their old age again. In the film, Devoleen plays the younger version of Vaidehi.

Talking about working with Renuka, Devoleena told IANS : "Working with Renuka ji was on my bucket list from the time I started acting. Obviously, like all the 90's kids, I also danced on 'Lo Chali Mein' from 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun'. So the moment I got to know that she is the lead in the film, I was like, no matter what my character is, I am on! It is my good luck that my character is substantial in the narrative. But on the sets, I had a fan-girl moment more than co-actor."

"It is also true that at times instead of acting classes, watching such veteran actors perform before your eyes teaches you so much. The same thing happened to me during the shooting of our film. The way Renuka ji moved on the sets, delivering the dialogues, expressing emotions... I observed them all and imbibed everything possible," shared the young actress.

'First Second Chance', which also features Ananth Mahadevan, Nikhil Sangha and Saahil Uppal, releases on Disney + Hotstar on June 5.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee First Second Chance Vaidehi Renuka Shahane Ananth Mahadevan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 17:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena
MUMBAI: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee says that from the time she started acting, she had a dream of working with...
Expressing or exploring emotions has nothing to do with age: Vaishnavi Ganatra
MUMBAI: Vaishnavi Ganatra is currently seen as the youngest of the Sharma clan, Priya Sharma, in Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh...
'Imlie' fame Ritu Chaudhry Seth on being part of short film 'Infertility'
MUMBAI : Ritu Chaudhry Seth is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Right from 'Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu...
Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan tests COVID positive
MUMBAI: The spike in COVID cases is rapidly increasing in the country and many people are getting affected by the virus...
'Anek': Sushil Pandey on playing undercover agent, reuniting with Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha
MUMBAI : Actor Sushil Pandey, best known for his work in 'Phas Gaye Re Obama', 'Jolly LLB 1 and 2', web series 'Inside...
Nissar Khan on making a comeback to 'Crime Patrol 2.0'
MUMBAI : Well-known actor Nissar Khan is excited to join the cast of crime-based TV show 'Crime Patrol 2.0'. He is seen...
Recent Stories
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena
Working with Renuka Shahane was on my bucket list: Devoleena
Latest Video