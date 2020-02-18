Working with Tiger Shroff is a blessing: Choreographer Prince

MUMBAI: "Dance India Dance" fame Prince Gupta has recently made his debut as a Bollywood choreographer in "Baaghi 3" with the recreated version of the hit song "Dus Bahane". And it was like a dream come true moment for him to choreograph Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor on the latest track.

"It really feels great to be a part of this song. It's like a dream come true to choreograph my first ever Bollywood song as a solo choreographer. Tiger sir and Shraddha ma'am are the best dancers in the industry and making my debut with them is like a true blessing.

"In fact, Tiger sir and I have worked on a lot of projects together where I was assisting Ahmed Khan sir. And it is a matter of coincidence that my first film as an assistant was with Tiger sir and my first film as a solo choreographer is also with Tiger Sir," Prince said.

The song is a recreation of singers KK and Shaan's superhit number "Dus bahane", from the 2005 hit "Dus".

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" also stars Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

