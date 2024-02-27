MUMBAI: World Bank’s Mamta Murthi praises Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, says, "It really drives home the messages on migration refugees and societies"

Rajkumar Hirani treated the audience with an immensely endearing tale with Dunki that presented the story of love, friendship, and nostalgia attached to our homeland. While the film touched the hearts of the masses with its story, it received a tremendous amount of love not just from the audience but also from famous dignitaries of the world. As the film continues to receive love and appreciation, the World Bank’s VP for Human Development, Mamta Murthi has joined the baton by praising the film.

World Bank’s VP for Human Development, Mamta Murthi took to her social media and shared her experience of watching Dunki. She jotted down the caption -

"Enjoyed watching Dunki, a Hindi movie, about 3 friends who opt for a perilous illegal route to the UK after failing to get student visas. Poignant, tragic and funny it really drives home the messages of #WDR2023 on migration, refugees and societies."

Enjoyed watching Dunki, a Hindi movie, about 3 friends who opt for a perilous illegal route to the UK after failing to get student visas. Poignant, tragic and funny it really drives home the messages of #WDR2023 on migration, refugees and societies. https://t.co/FhODoi0lfT — Mamta Murthi (@MamtaMurthi) February 19, 2024

This is indeed worth a remarkable victory for Dunki as the film even after so many months of its release is winning the hearts of the audience. While the film received an amazing response on the big screens, it also garnered great love on its release on Netflix and made it cement its position at No. 1.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.