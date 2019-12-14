News

World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda shares romantic still from from his next with Aishwarya Rajesh

Farhan Khan's picture
By Farhan Khan
14 Dec 2019 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has shared a new still from his upcoming film titled World Famous Lover. The new picture features Vijay Deverakonda along with actress Aishwarya Rajesh in a romantic mood. The lead actor of the much-awaited film World Famous Lover will see the south superstar Vijay Deverakonda along with four actresses, namely, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite.

The Fighter lead star's first look from the highly anticipated film World Famous Lover was very intriguing and featured the actor with violent and unsettling expressions.

The fans were curious to know more about the film and also about Vijay Deverakonda's character. Vijay shared a new picture from the film on his Instagram account and captioned it stating that the characters of Seenayya and Suvarna will be there on the big screen on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

The film World Famous Lover is slated for a release on Valentine’s Day next year. The south megastar is touted to play yet another interesting and challenging character in the film.

