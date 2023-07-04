World Health Day: I promote happiness as the biggest health giver, says Sheeba Akashdeep

MUMBAI: Actress Sheeba Akashdeep says that health is an amalgamation of mental and physical well being. This World Health Day, the actress says that she has always focussed a lot on being healthy, adding that today people are prioritising health.

“I have always been very health-oriented and always taken care of my physical, mental and spiritual health. I work out and always do some physical activity for mental peace, play games, and read for my mental peace. I pray and meditate and fast for my spiritual well being. The main thing that works for all of these practices is consistency. I am consistent with all of my practices and tend to do them regularly,” she says.

She adds, “I promote happiness as the biggest health giver. If you smile more and be more grateful for what you have automatically you are in a healthier space physically, mentally and spiritually. Physical activity really, really helps in freeing your mind and body. It keeps you healthy and it keeps depression at bay and it keeps unwanted thoughts even if I'm really tired, but I feel like my mind is scrambled. Take a long walk and listen to some music or a podcast along the way. And it really clears my mind and then, when your mind is clearer, your body feels lighter and you feel happier and better.”

Talking about what helps her, she says, “Two tips for taking care of health. Drink lots of water, smile a lot. People have become quite smart about health and there are a lot more people walking and joining gyms and trying to be proactive about health. If people talk about health, they do try to be proactive. I think people have taken cognizance of being healthy and being a certain way especially as you age it's so much more important to pursue health and happiness in equal measure.”

