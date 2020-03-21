This World poetry day, these Siddhant Chaturvedi #MyNotes poems and quotes will speak right to your heart!

MUMBAI: The silent find of the year for his promising portrayal and breakthrough performance, Siddhant Chaturvedi is not just a poet and a rapper in his film "Gully Boy" but is also a poet in real life. Turns out, MC Sher is just Siddhant Chaturvedi after all and what better day than World poetry day to read what he has to say, speaking right to your heart.

Mentioned below are some of the #MyNotes poems by Siddhant Chaturvedi:

This is one of the verses that Siddhant wrote about dreams of a person and the ideology of fulfilling them. This poem was recently published in a famous newspaper:

"Kahan se hu main aaya, ye poochte sawaal kyun?

Is prashn ka nahi magar kal ka main jawaab hoon

Jo ho gaye hain poore, un sapno ko main baant du

Jo hain abhi adhure un sapno ko awaaz dun,

Un khwaabon ki pukaar sun."

We take to his social media pages to find some of his quotes under the tag "#MyNotes':

Siddhant posted a cool picture of himself on the streets wearing a dapper jacket and some gloves. The picture had the caption about letting loose with a small twist:

“Her held back feelings, finally let loose...

as they dance on a street of lesser shoes.”

This next one was punny one posted with a picture of a gramophone in the background. This spoke about relationships between an old school and a new school person.

"He’s of a kind, She’s her own.

He’s busy flipping pages,

while she “Grams” on the phone."

This one was about moving on:

“Do you write your dreams on a paper, you know? so that you don’t forget them...”

She had once asked.

He wrote her name,

made a paper plane,

and flew it out of his window,

like a dream he wanted to let go."

This quote was about hauling it out and staying happy no matter what life throws at you:

"Creased shirt, crumpled thoughts, wrinkled memories, yet an ironed out smile :)"

The actor surely has some awe-inspiring poems and quotes. His quotes and poems have simple, relatable words but have a deep meaning behind it. Siddhant Chaturvedi's poetry is really well thought out and touches ones heart.

The actor’s breath-taking performance in the musical drama “Gully Boy” fetched him a befitting glory of awards and accolades. The actor has really astonishingly appeared out of nowhere and made his way into the heart of the Indian film industry and its audience.

Siddhant after giving an impeccable performance in Gully Boy has now bagged three big production houses and will be seen next in Bunty aur Babli 2, followed by Shakin Batra's next alongside Deeepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.