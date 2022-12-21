"Would really want to play a transgender and a subject which is throwing light on their personal life” - Vishal Jethwa  

MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting. He is indeed one of the major head turners who has made a strong mark at Bollywood with his beautiful characters across platforms. The actor is the recent talk of the town for movie Salaam Venky.



In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Vishal Jethwa spoke in detail about the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes to any project and also on the types of characters he looks forward to do.



Vishal Jethwa on facing any pressure after giving 2 most loved performances in both movies



As we all know, the actor was immensely loved in the movie Mardaani 2 with Rani Mukherjee and now he is getting some amazing response for the movie Salaam Venky which also has Kajol. The actor says that he is very happy in this current phase of his life as the audience has given him love of appreciation for both the movies. He says that he takes this thing as a huge responsibility and now it is an invisible contract with the audience that he has to entertain them. The love he received in 2nd movie is a guarantee given to the audience that he will keep them entertained always.



Vishal Jethwa on the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes for project



Vishal Jethwa says that there are few things which he looks forward to before saying yes for any project. First of all, he sees who is making the project. For him, the makers are very much important. Secondly, he looks at his character in the script and what is the contribution it makes to the overall script. Also, he says that there is should be a trust between the makers and him which will definitely make the process very smooth.



ALSO READ – Will Avatar: The Way of Water beat the collection of these Hollywood biggies in India?



Vishal Jethwa on types of characters he looks forward to do



Vishal Jethwa says that every character he is playing is challenging for him. He is really looking forward to play a transgender with a sensitive director and wants to do a subject which throws light on the personal life of them. Also, he is eagerly looking forward to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and would love to play the childhood character of Shivaji Maharaj.



What are your views on the actor Vishal Jethwa, do let us know in the comment section below.



For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ – Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with Orhan Awatramani; netizens wonder if he is her boyfriend