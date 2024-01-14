Wow! 12th Fail OTT Release: Medha Shankar aka Shraddha's educational journey, Instagram profile, and details that you need to know!

MUMBAI: 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's most recent film, debuted on October 27 of last year to a moderate amount of pre-release hype and features Vikrant Massey in the title character. The film tells the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma and is based on Anurag Pathak's 2019 nonfiction book of the same name.

The film opened to a poor acceptance, but it went on to garner critical and popular praise and surprise success at the box office. Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee give outstanding performances in key roles as they portray Sharma's journey from abject poverty to becoming an Indian Police Service officer in the film 12th Fail.

Since 12th Fail just debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar, audiences have been paying close attention to the movie once again, praising actress Medha Shankar for her powerful portrayal of Shraddha. Do you know how much the gifted actress has actually studied in her life, even as she made headlines once again? We have gathered all the necessary data for you right here.

In case you didn't know, Medha Shankar was born in Noida. Her mother Rachana Raj Shankar is a choreographer, according to reports, while her father Abhay Shankar is a businessman. The gifted actress attended Vidhya Bharti Public School in Noida, according to information found online.

After receiving admission to Delhi University, she graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree. She graduated from Delhi's National Institute of Fashion Technology with a master's degree in fashion management. Shankar has also completed official instruction in the formal singing of Hindustani music.

Playing the role of Roshanara in the British television series Beecham House, Shankar made her acting debut in 2019. In 2021, she made her cinematic debut in the Hindi teenager musical Shaadisthan. She later starred in the Dil Bekaraar streaming series before making her breakthrough in 12th Fail.

She has more than 1.2 million Instagram followers, indicating that she has a sizable fan base on social media. Currently, the actress is basking in the attention she is receiving for her role in 12th Fail and has not yet decided on her next project.

