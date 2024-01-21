Wow! 12th Fail star Medha Shankr calls herself the BIGGEST fan of Shah Rukh Khan and also picks her favorite film of his; Says ‘I'm just mesmerized by…’

movie_image: 
Medha Shankr

MUMBAI : One of the most adored actors in the business is Shah Rukh Khan. His renown is widespread around the globe, not only in India. In addition to his innate acting abilities, SRK's captivating demeanor mesmerizes people from the age of eight to eighty. We now know that Medha Shankr, who starred in the film 12th Fail, is among the fans. In a recent chat, Medha revealed her love for multiple SRK films and talked candidly about King Khan.

In a recent interview, Medha Shankr declared herself to be Shah Rukh Khan's "biggest" and "massive" fan. She revealed, "My favorite films happen to be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kal Ho Naa Ho."

Speaking further about SRK, Medha stated that Shah Rukh has succeeded in gaining "this kind of love from people which is so much more deeper" than being a good actor or being a superstar. "You love him as a person. When I see his interviews, I'm just mesmerized by the things that he is saying," added Medha.

Speaking about Medha Shankr, she portrayed the part of IRS inspector Shraddha Joshi in 12th Fail and garnered enormous love. The movie is centered on UPSC candidates and is based on actual events. It is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. Vikrant Massey, an actor, portrayed his character. However, Shraddha Joshi is the wife of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer.

To elaborate, the film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and has been nominated independently for an Oscar in 2024. SRK scored three hits in 2023: Jawan, Dunki, and Pathaan. While promoting Dunki in the Middle East, he recently spoke and revealed intriguing information about his upcoming project.

The actor teased a highly awaited comeback to the big screen in the upcoming 12 to 15 months, revealing plans to start shooting in March or April of 2024. In addition, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that although he will still be the primary character, his role in the next movie will be age-appropriate.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/21/2024 - 07:00

