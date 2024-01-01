Wow! 2024 Bollywood Bliss: Exciting On-Screen Duos to Capture Hearts!

As we step into 2024, Bollywood promises enchanting on-screen pairings. From Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur's visual delight to the return of Ishq Vishk with Jibraan Khan & Pashmina Roshan, and the magic of Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava, here are 5 on-screen duos to watch out for in the new year.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 23:30
movie_image: 
Sara

MUMBAI: As the curtains fall on 2023, Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the fresh cinematic experiences that 2024 has in store. Among the many exciting prospects, the prospect of witnessing new on-screen pairs adds an extra layer of anticipation. Here's a sneak peek into five enchanting Bollywood duos set to grace the silver screen in the upcoming year:

Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur in "Metro In Dino"

Fans are in for a visual treat as Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur share the screen in "Metro In Dino." Beyond the captivating visuals, the audience is eager to witness the exceptional on-screen camaraderie between these two talented actors.

Jibraan Khan & Pashmina Roshan in "Ishq Vishk Rebound"

"Ishq Vishk" ruled the hearts of millennials with its college romance, and now it makes a rebound with Jibraan Khan, known for his role in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and Pashmina Roshan. The pairing promises an interesting twist to this beloved story.

Also Read: YEAR ENDER 2022! Check out the TOP 5 on-screen couples on Indian television in 2022

Saiee Manjrekar & Guru Randhawa in "Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay"

Adding to the on-screen excitement, Saiee Manjrekar, known for her role in "Dabangg 3," joins forces with Guru Randhawa, making his Bollywood acting debut. "Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay" is poised to showcase the chemistry between this dynamic duo.

Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna in "Chhava"

A collision of two national crushes awaits audiences in Laxman Utekar's "Chhava," where Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna share the screen. The prospect of witnessing the magic unfold between these two talented actors has fans buzzing with excitement.

Varun Tej & Manushi Chhillar in "Operation Valentine"

The teaser alone hints at the crackling chemistry between Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar in "Operation Valentine." This on-screen pair, with their stunning visuals, promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

As the new year unfolds, these on-screen duos are poised to capture hearts, adding new dimensions to the tapestry of Bollywood romance and storytelling.

Also Read:BEAUTIFUL! 5 popular on-screen jodis who fell in love and went on to become real life couple

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Peeping Moon

    
 

Bollywood On-Screen Pairs 2024 Sara Ali Khan Aditya Roy Kapur Jibraan Khan Pashmina Roshan Saiee Manjrekar Guru Randhawa Vicky Kaushal Rashmika Mandanna Varun Tej Manushi Chhillar new releases Cinematic Duos TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal googled Vijay Sethupathi's age, here's why
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to be seen on the screen together for the first time. The two...
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!
MUMBAI: Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan suppressed their divorce reunites amid a lot of...
Wow! 2024 Bollywood Bliss: Exciting On-Screen Duos to Capture Hearts!
MUMBAI: As the curtains fall on 2023, Bollywood enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the fresh cinematic experiences that...
Did You Know! Sholay's Gabbar Singh: The Iconic Villain Who Turned Down the Role Before Amjad Khan
MUMBAI: The cinematic history of Sholay, one of Bollywood's most iconic films, took an interesting turn in the casting...
Must Read! Sharad Kelkar Prioritizes Acting Over Voice, Makes Exception for The Legend of Hanuman
MUMBAI: Sharad Kelkar, celebrated for his distinctive baritone, is making a conscious choice to prioritize his acting...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Laughter Echoes on Set as Co-star Takes Realistic Slaps in Dunki Scene
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star, Vikram Kochhar, recently revealed a lighthearted behind-the-scenes incident...
Recent Stories
Katrina
What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal googled Vijay Sethupathi's age, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina
What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal googled Vijay Sethupathi's age, here's why
Aishwarya
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!
Amjad
Did You Know! Sholay's Gabbar Singh: The Iconic Villain Who Turned Down the Role Before Amjad Khan
Sharad
Must Read! Sharad Kelkar Prioritizes Acting Over Voice, Makes Exception for The Legend of Hanuman
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan's Laughter Echoes on Set as Co-star Takes Realistic Slaps in Dunki Scene
Ananya
Must Read! 2023 Recap: Celeb Couples' Buzz – Ananya-Aditya to Tamannaah-Vijay!