Wow! From 3 Idiots to Made In Heaven 2, here’s a look at Mona Singh’s many amazing roles

MUMBAI: Mona Singh was a known face on Television and made the show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin an iconic one with her flawless performance. The actress then dabbled into blockbuster Bollywood projects like 3 Idiots and recently Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress has transitioned beautifully into every medium of entertainment.

Let's take a look at the iconic characters and films Mona Singh has been part of;

3 Idiots

Mona played the role of Kareena’s sister Pia, who was instrumental in taking her love story ahead. Her performance was loved by one and all.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Mona played a mature role of Aamir Khan’s mother’s role in the film that touched people’s hearts. She brought an emotional dept to the character and took teh story significantly ahead.

Kafas

Mona played Sharman Joshi’s wife’s role Seema in Kafas. Her performance as a grey shade character was lauded by many and showed her versatility as an actor.

Made In Heaven 2

The first season was a super success and Mona is the new addition to the series’ second season. Fans are eagerly looking forward to her character and what she has to offer to the already popular show.

