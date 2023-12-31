Wow! 6 Heartwarming Bollywood Celebrity Couple Moments of 2023: From Ranbir Alia's Christmas Bliss to Sidharth Kiara's Wedding Joy

As 2023 bids adieu, let's reminisce about the most heartwarming moments shared by Bollywood celebrity couples this year. From Ranbir and Alia's Christmas celebration to Sidharth and Kiara's beautiful wedding, here are the top 6 couple moments that stole the show.
MUMBAI: As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to look back at the most heartwarming moments shared by Bollywood celebrity couples. This year witnessed the union of hearts, sweet gestures, and delightful celebrations. Here are the top 6 couple moments that stood out:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Christmas Bliss:

On Christmas, Alia Bhatt treated fans to a glimpse of her family celebration. The highlight was a love-filled picture with hubby Ranbir Kapoor, where he sweetly kissed her as she smiled. The warmth of their Christmas celebration radiated through these lovely moments.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Dreamy Wedding Video:

After five years of marital bliss, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared their dreamy wedding video on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8. The emotional and heartfelt moments captured in the video touched hearts, reaffirming their enduring love story.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding Joy:

In February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony. The newlyweds shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram where they exchanged namastes. Sidharth captioned it, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," expressing their joy and seeking blessings.

Vicky Kaushal's Sweet Birthday Wish to Katrina Kaif:

Vicky Kaushal's love for Katrina Kaif shone brightly on her birthday. The actor shared adorable pictures of the couple, expressing his awe of her magic every day. The heartfelt caption read, "In awe of your magic… every day. Happy Birthday my love!" – a testament to their deep connection.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 'Not So Traditional' Pre-Wedding Rituals:

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha added a twist to their pre-wedding rituals. Opting for unconventional activities, they shared a video featuring sports like cricket and musical chairs. The couple infused fun into their journey to marital bliss.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's Meitei Wedding:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram sealed their love in a traditional Meitei-style wedding in Manipur. Choosing to embrace Lin's cultural roots, the couple's ceremony was a beautiful amalgamation of love and tradition.

These heartwarming moments from Bollywood couples made 2023 a year to remember, celebrating love, togetherness, and the magic of relationships.

